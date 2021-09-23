Herbert Beckford, 57, of Summersdeane, Southwick, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parde, Brighton, on February 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kieran Benfield, 28, of Lingfield Close, Worthing, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 between J10a and J11 Tilgate Forest on April 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Steven Dimond, 54, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on February 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Annette Gaydon, 39, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on April 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Pranas Navickas, 54, Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on February 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stefan Pyle, 42, of Brunswick Road, Worthing, was fined £1,000 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 at Mill Lane Bridge, Westbourne, on April 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Faizah Rahman, 21, of Loveys Road, Yapton, was fined £10 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on February 22, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Boxgrove, Worthing, was fined £103 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on March 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Susan Warren, 57, of Harrow Road, Worthing, was fined £61 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on February 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Chris Thomas, 58, of The Burrells, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on March 5, 2021. He was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on March 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months for repeat offending.

Benjamin Webb, 39, of Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 17, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for repeat offending.

James Phillips, 26, of Winston Road, Lancing, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on January 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Luke Snelling, 32, of Tower Road, Worthing, was fined £135 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially and religiously aggravated, in Worthing on July 6, 2020.

Peter Jonas, 33, of Hollands Road, Henfield, was fined £135 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially and religiously aggravated, in Worthing on July 6, 2020.

Jack Mitten, 21, of Lindum Road, Worthing, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £42.50 costs after admitting possessing a knife in Willohayne Avenue, East Preston, without good reason on April 4, 2021.

Rebecca Venis, 40, of Meredith Road, Worthing, was fined £180 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of drug-driving (81ug/l cocaine) in Nelson Road, Worthing, on September 1, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also found guilty of drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Nelson Road, Worthing, on September 1, 2020, no separate penalty.

Jack Mitten, 21, of Lindum Road, Worthing, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting having a large kitchen knife in Elm Grove, Brighton, without good reason on April 1, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £42.50 costs. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Elm Grove, Brighton, on April 1, 2021, no separate penalty.

Alicja Jasiulis, 40, c/o London Road, Pulborough, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, in Stone Pit Lane, Henfield, on September 12, 2021; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable and a paramedic, at Worthing Hospital on September 12, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on September 12, 2021. She must pay £85 costs and a total of £250 compensation.

Helen McGrotty, 35, of St George’s Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on November 12, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lucy Purdy, 36, of Timberleys, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting making a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Littlehampton on January 29, 20201. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Andy Holden, 42, of Quicksilver Street, Worthing, was fined £484 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in the GSK car park, Southdownview Road, Worthing, on February 20, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.