Artjoms Zaharovs, 37, of Cheal Way, Littlehampton, was fined £556 and must pay £85 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Newbridge Road, Billingshurst, on October 1, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Brett Allen, 46, of Nappers Cottages, High Street, Upper Beeding, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Small Dole on October 23, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jonathan McCormack, 29, of Cottenham Road, Worthing, was fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on October 12, 2021.

Court news

Richard Whelan, 42, of Viney Close, Ashington, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hole Street, Wiston, on June 12, 2021. He was fined £108 and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Mark Salter, 35, of Chichester Road, Bersted, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing four toothbrushes worth £36 from Boots, Littlehampton, on April 7, 2021.

Mark Salter, 35, of Western Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting stealing detergent and shampoo worth £50 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 16, 2021; stealing groceries worth £150 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 3, 2021; stealing groceries worth £80 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 8, 2021; stealing meat and champagne worth £113 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 25, 2021; stealing meat products worth £90.90 from BP, Rustington, on September 4, 2021; and two charges of assault by beating, at Co-op, Aldwick, on July 3 and 8, 2021.

Connor White, 27, of Mumford Place, Chichester, was fined £153 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 19, 2021. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing 1g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Newlands Lane on October 30, 2021; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Centenary House, Worthing, on September 20, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

Gary Campbell, 43, of The Drive, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Tarring on March 29, 2021. He must pay £150 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Sally O’Halloran, 61, of North Road, Lancing, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement and four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on October 5, 2021; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on July 20, 2021. She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on July 20, 2021, no separate penalty. She admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include five additional days of rehabilitation activity requirement. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £170 costs.

Lewis Buckland, 24, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 6 and 13, 2021. The order was revoked and he was given a new community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work for three charges of drug-driving (76ug/l cocaine, not less than 800 benzoylecgonine, MDMA) in Middleton Road, Middleton, on December 26, 2019; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Littlehampton on December 26, 2019.

Lauren Dougan, 33, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting failng to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 12, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kyle Birkinshaw, 28, of Marine Parade, Worthing, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the M23 Crawley on January 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.