Lucy Cosens, 46, of Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, was fined £179 after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on February 10, 2021. She was fined £126 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Hove on December 15, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of nine points.

Lisa Davitt, 46, of Broadwater Road, Worthing, was given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £200 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on August 10, 2020. She also failed to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 11, 2021, no separate penalty.

Hayley Gill, 25, of Cherrytree Cottages, Yapton Road, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Barnham Road, Eastergate, on January 18, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for seven days.

Joanna McCourt, 37, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing five bottles of champagne, a bottle of prosecco, two cans of pina colada, a greetings card and two packs of steaks worth £119.05 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on May 13, 2021.

Daniel Eade, 28, of Buci Crescent, Shoreham, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on August 4, 2021.

Christian Benton, 31, of Adur Avenue, Shoreham, was fined £30 and must pay £40.75 compensation after admitting stealing beer and food worth £40.75 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on September 12, 2021. He was fined £30 and must pay £10 compensation after admitting stealing food and alcohol worth £10 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on August 18, 2021. He was fined £30 and must pay £20 compensation after admitting stealing wine and burgers worth £20 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on August 17, 2021.

Kieran Swailes, 18, of Nimbus Close, Littlehampton, was fined £211 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on September 20, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Ian Dunstane, 54, of Osprey House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, was fined £180 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on September 23, 2021.