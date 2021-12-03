Claire Adsett, 38, of Chatham Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 30mph hour in West Parade, Worthing, on April 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lynton Clist, 45, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrew Durman, 50, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph in Arundel Road, Binsted, on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court

Andre Fernandes, 23, of Franklin Road, Shoreham, was fined £46 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on April 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nigel Foote, 45, of Oaksheath Gardens, Worthing, was fined £246 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Helen Francis, 44, of Tarrant Wharf, Arundel, was fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph in Arundel Road, Binsted, on April 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jonatan Grassi, 25, of Seaview Court, Bath Road, Worthing, was fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A23 Albourne on April 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terisa Jones, 51, of Angmering Park Cottages, Angmering Park, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Shoreham bypass at Holmbush on April 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Danielius Kazlauskas, 26, of Downview Court, Boundary Road, Worthing, was fined £433 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Shoreham bypass at Holmbush on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ben Quartly, 32, of Quantock Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Megan Spinks, 22, of Nelson Road, Worthing, was fined £46 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 Shoreham on April 24, 2021.

Liam Downes, 28, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 1, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work as instructed on October 16 and 30, 2021. The order was varied by adding an additional five hours’ unpaid work.