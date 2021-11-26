Aiden Fitzgerald, 40, of Teville Road, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Salisbury Road, Salisbury, on April 11, 2020. He was fined £40 after admitting breaching a restraining order in Salisbury on April 11, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence in Salisbury Road, Salisbury, on April 11, 2020, no separate penalty.

Caroline Parsons, 33, of The Oval, Findon, must pay £1,000 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting fraud by false representation, offering to sell a labrador-rottweiler cross puppy, intending to cause loss or risk of loss of £550, in Worthing between May 20 and 21, 2021.

Paul Macey, 63, of Seaton Park, Littlehampton, was fined £346 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Crossbush exit slip on October 21, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Court news

Zac Snelling, 19, of The Faroes, Littlehampton, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (182mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Marine Crescent, Worthing, on July 27, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Max Hill, 23, of Trundle View Close, Barnham, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Chichester on October 23, 2021; and failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required on October 23, 2021. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months.