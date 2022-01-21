Abigail Brooks, 27, of Kirdford Close, Rustington, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance on the A259 Angmering on May 31, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alieu Jallow, 52, of Meadow Crescent, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 2, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrew Brown, 44, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 26 and October 10, 2021. He was deal with for the original offence, receiving a £700 fine for drug-driving (5.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Penfold Road, Worthing, on January 16, 2021.

Keith Tully, 62, of Marine Parade, Worthing, was fined £162 and must pay £120 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on April 12, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 cost, £34 victim surcharge.

Tihomir Milosavljevic, 39, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, was fined £440 after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Beach Road, Littlehampton, on October 9, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £44 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Dann, 33, of Belsize Road, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on November 21, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Victoria Wadsworth, 34, of Chiltern Crescent, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £150 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on July 12, 2021.

Thomas Cowne, 28, of Fairlawn Drive, Worthing, was fined £1,750 after admitting driving while disqualified in South Farm Road, Worthing, on October 26, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £175 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Clive Mayhew, 60, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice by possessing open containers of alcohol in a public place and being drunk in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on August 6 and 7, 2021, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on September 10, 2021, in Iceland car park, Worthing, on October 1, 2021, in Worthing on October 2, 2021, and outside Tesco Express, Chapel Road, Worthing, on October 14, 2021; failing to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk in Heene Road, Worthing, on July 20, 2021, in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on July 29, 2021, and in Chapel Road, Worthing, on August 5, 2021; failing to comply with a community protection notice by possessing an open container of alcohol in a public place in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on August 6 and 23, 2021, and in Chapel Road, Worthing, on August 23 and October 20, 2021; failing to comply with a community protection notice by possessing open containers of alcohol in a public place, being drunk and disorderly and causing alarm and distress in Chapel Road, Worthing, on September 6, 2021; and failing to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk and causing harassment, alarm or distress in Marine Place, Worthing, on October 5, 2021.

Leon Stanford, 50, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting going equipped for theft, having foil-lined paper at Morrisons, Littlehampton, on January 11, 2022; stealing six bottle sof whiskey worth £240 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2021; and stealing bottles of alcohol worth a total of £267.25 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on January 11, 2022.

Lewis Dempsey, 42, of Crescent Road, Worthing, was jailed for four months after admitting stealing a ring worth £22,000 from James Stephens Jewellers, Crawley, on January 12, 2022. He was jailed for two months to run concurrently after admitting stealing a gold bracelet worth £2,625 from Jewelwork Jewellers, Worthing, on August 23, 2021.