Jack Brundle, 28, of Barnham Lane, Walberton, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on May 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Simon Dorsett, 52, of Rusper Road South, Worthing, was fined £282 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Lancing on May 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Melvyn Hustings, 45, of Progress House, Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Thomas Jenner, 26, of Fulmer Court, Boundary Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 30, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Graham Martin, 41, of Rose Walk, Goring, was fined £192 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Lancing on May 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nadia Martin-Rovik, 48, of Aldsworth Avenue, Goring, was fined £46 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on May 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul McGaw, 40, of Chesswood Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £26 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Lancing on May 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

John Midwinter, 38, of Mansfield Road, Worthing, was fined £376 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit at the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on May 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Barry Peers, 44, of Canons Way, Steyning, was fined £280 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on May 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nathan Roberts, 27, of Canberra Road, Worthing, was fined £123 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on May 24, 2021. He was fined £123 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Ashcombe on June 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Michael Symes, 71, of Teville Road, Worthing, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A26 Lewes on May 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Anthony Wise, 49, of Puttick Drive, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 26, 2021. He was also fined £220 after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without a licence due to it being expired substantive. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sam Parsons, 29, of Beechwood Court, Tennyson Road, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (32ug/l cocaine) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on June 20, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on June 20, 2021. He also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on June 20, 2021, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Augustus MacIntyre, 30, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Mulberry Lane, Goring, on November 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge and a total of £200 compensation.

Philip White, 80, of The Street, Burpham, was fined £500 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £50 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.