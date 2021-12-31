Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, December 15 to 23, 2021
The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 15 to 23, 2021.
Rolandas Vesulas, 46, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £380 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on September 20, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.
Paschal Baker, 49, of Kilham Way, Ferring, was fined £69 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Aarron Williams, 38, of Eastergate Lane, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Hickstead on March 1, 2020.
Anthony Wright, 77, of Seaview Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (11ug/l cocaine) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (473ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 30, 2021, no separate penalty.
Michael King, 39, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on July 14, 2021. He was given a 10-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required in Worthing on July 14, 2021. He was given a 10-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on July 14, 2021. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.