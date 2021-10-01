James Jones, 26, of Tudor Gardens, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on November 18, 2019; failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test without reasonable excuse in Chandos Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2019; and failing to surrender at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on July 20, 2021, having been released on bail on February 24, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Craig Tester, 31, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (116mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Flansham Park, Bognor Regis, on August 22, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Charles Hicks-Magee, 34, of West Way, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing 56 items worth £203.50 from Sainsbury’s, Crawley, on September 6, 2021.

Court news

Deborah Wiltshire, 26, of NFA, South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in New Road, Littlehampton, on July 21, 2021.

Jethro Stevens, 37, of Hollingdean Terrace, Brighton, was fined £553 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance on the A259 Southwick on January 16, 2021. He was fined £34 after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without the correct licence on the A259 Southwick on January 16, 2021. His driving licence was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted under the single justice procedure using a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Tommy Smith, 49, of St Brides, Brunswick Road, Worthing, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Brunswick Road, Worthing, on May 18, 2021. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Worthing on April 19, 2021. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on April 19, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on April 19, 2021, no separate penalty. He was also given a restraining order.

Stephen Foulds, 58, of Pigeonhouse Lane, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (256mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Broadmark Lane, Rustington, on April 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Matthew Elliott, 33, of Norbury Drive, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Goodwood Road, Worthing, on March 18, 2021. He also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (31ug/l cocaine, 364ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Goodwood Road, Worthing, on March 18, 2021, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jamie Heater, 31, of Appletree Drive, Barnham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (116mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Aldingbourne, on August 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Alex Naylor, 34, of Ham Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing a wallet in Broad Piece, Littlehampton, on May 13, 2020. He was fined £120 after admitting possessing heroin, a class A drug, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on August 9, 2020. He was given a community order after admitting five charges of fraud by false representation, using another person’s bank card without permission, intending to gain goods worth £9.95 at Wicks News, Littlehampton; £28.50 at Tesco and £29.50 at Tesco petrol station, Littlehampton; £21.50 at The Local Offie, Littlehampton; and £29.85 at Wick Mini Mart on May 13, 2020. He must pay £119.20 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Gary Wood, 41, of Loose Lane, Sompting, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (110mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Worthing, on August 5, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Selina Horn, 38, of Chaffinch Close, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly at Worthing Railway Station on August 5, 2021.

Kai Dore, 21, of Raleigh Way, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £76 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two bottles of vodka in Ford on May 7, 2021.

Anthony Forsythe, 55, of Angmering Lane, East Preston, was fined £186 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit at Clacket Lane Services on the M25, Westerham, on February 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He was fined £186 after admitting failing to stop at a lane closure traffic light signal at Clacket Lane Services on the M25, Westerham, on February 2, 2021.

Bradley Swift, 27, c/o Blakehurst Way, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £124 after admitting assault by beating in Rustington on January 7, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

George Finch, 27, of Prospect Place, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to engage in planned telephone appointments on July 13 and 21, 2021. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 8am daily and rehabilitation activity requirement for having a folding pocket knife in a public place, Grafton Road, Worthing, without good reason on September 19, 2020.

Anthony McAvoy, 53, of High Street, Shoreham, must pay £950 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a pack of beer and a baguette worth £9.50 from Co-op, Shoreham, on July 6, 2021. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting stealing two packs of beer worth £12 from Co-op, Shoreham, on June 7, 2021.

Peter Ifield, 53, of Raleigh Way, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (13ug/l cocaine) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on December 17, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (230ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on December 17, 2020, no separate penalty.

Jack Moorey, 23, of Golden Acre, Kingston Gorse, was fined £391 and must pay £85 costs, £39 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Finisterre Way, Littlehampton, on August 21, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Alvarez Barcia, 19, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, was fined £403 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Chichester on December 15, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Carlos Barcia, 19, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, was fined £403 and must pay £85 costs, £81 victim surcharge, after admitting using a false instrument, namely an email purportedly from his insurance company, with intent to induce police to accept it as genuine in Chichester on January 11, 2021.