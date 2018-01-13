COUNTY NEWS: Six teens in custody after man stabbed in Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men in their 20s were assaulted last night in Sussex.

One of the victims sustained ‘serious stab wounds’ during the incident, which happened at around 10pm on Queen’s Parade, Hangleton, near Brighton, on Friday, January 12, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

The stab victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment to injuries that police described as ‘not life threatening’.

According to Sussex Police, there are currently three 15-year-old males and three 16-year-old males, all from the Brighton and Hove area, in custody in relation to the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that may assist police please call 101, quoting reference 1314 12/01/2018 or online.

