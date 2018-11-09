Councillor hopes ‘appalling’ Durrington stabbing was a ‘one-off’ and moves to reassure residents

Durrington remains a safe place to live despite the attack in Carisbrooke Drive earlier this year, ward councillor Sean McDonald has said.

Five people were yesterday sentenced in connection with an assault in Durrington that left a man called Wayne Heys with life-threatening stab wounds on February 20.

Drug ‘supplier’ Bradley Allen was jailed for 15 years and ‘enforcer’ Tommy Howlett received a sentence of 22 years for causing grievous bodily harm and other offences.

Both Allen, 27, of Orkney Court, Worthing and Tommy Howlett, 25, of no fixed address, were found not guilty of attempted murder at trial.

While the Carisbrooke incident was ‘appalling’, former Worthing mayor Mr McDonald has moved to reassure residents that Durrington is a safe place to live.

He said: “This was an appalling incident that left many local residents concerned.

“I would like to reassure residents that Durrington remains a safe place to live and this incident was a one-off that I hope will never be repeated.”

Mr McDonald was also keen to praise the police who worked to bring the offenders to justice.

He added: “I would like to thank Sussex Police for all their hard work in this case and for securing the appropriate convictions.

“I hope that the courts will follow up all the good work of the Police and issue appropriate sentences.

“Our thoughts are with the victims who we all hope make a full recovery.”