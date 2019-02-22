Concern for welfare of missing Worthing teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Worthing.

A police spokesman said Henry Orsini, 14, had not been seen or heard from since midday on Sunday (February 17).

He is described by police as white, 5ft 7ins and of medium build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long parker jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms, said police, and has links to Paddington in London. He could be travelling on public transport.

The spokesman said: "If you see Henry or have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1127 of 17/02."