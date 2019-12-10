Concern for missing Southwick man with links to Brighton and Portsmouth

Sussex Police is concerned for a man reported missing from Southwick.

Jon King, 58, has been missing from his home in Southwick since 9.30am yesterday (December 9), police said.

He is described by police as white, of heavy build, with brown/greying hair at the sides and balding on top, with grey stubble and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark, waterproof coat with reflective stripes on the bottom of the sleeves, police said, with dark navy jeans, a dark jumper and trainers.

Police added he was also holding a dark blue rucksack with white writing.

Jon is known to have links to Brighton and Portsmouth and may be travelling on foot or using public transport, police said.

Anyone who sees Jon, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 849 of 09/12.