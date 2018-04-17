Concern for missing Ferring man

Police are concerned for a missing Ferring man.

John Dixon, 70, was last seen at his home in Ferringham Lane at 12 noon on Thursday, police said.

He is believed to have left the property between 12 noon and 7pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, slim and with short grey hair, and was believed to be wearing a blue polo neck sweater with a brown sweater over the top, brown or beige trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 32 of 15/04.