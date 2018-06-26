Company director sentenced for fatal A27 collision

A 59-year-old company director has been sentenced for causing the death of Lancing College school porter Trevor Campbell for driving without due car and attention, police said.

Douglas Kennedy, 59, from The Beaches, Waterford Gardens, Climping, Littlehampton, had originally pleaded not guilty relating to the fatal collision which happened on February 9, 2017 – which also happened to be Kennedy’s birthday.

But police said he later changed his plea and was convicted on May 16 this year without a jury having been sworn in.

On Friday (June 22) he appeared before Recorder John Hardy and was ordered to complete 150 hours’ community service, banned from driving for 12 months and told he must pay costs of £1,800 and a victim surcharge of £85.

A police spokesman said Mr Campbell, himself 59 at the time, of Tower Road, Sompting, had been walking to work on the A27 east of Lancing Manor roundabout shortly after 6am when he was struck by Kennedy’s speeding BMW.

Kennedy had been driving at almost 70mph in a 40mph zone when the fatal collision occurred, police added.

Following sentence, Sergeant Alan Spicer, from the Surrey and Sussex serious collision investigation unit, said: “This tragic event, which deprived a family of a husband, father and grandfather, is a timely reminder of why speed limits are in place.

“They are there for a reason, and the conviction of Mr Kennedy should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who drives that stretch of road concerning the real consequences of speeding.”