Child sexually assaulted by cyclist in Littlehampton

Police are looking to trace a young cyclist who sexually assaulted a child in Littlehampton.

A police spokesman said at around 4pm on Saturday (October 13), a young girl was walking on a footpath behind Joyce Close, which links to the A259 near Morrisons supermarket, when she passed a boy on a bike.

As he passed, said the spokesman, he touched her on the backside and continued riding on towards the main road, leaving the victim distressed but unhurt.

Police have described the suspect as white, around 16 years old and of slim build.

They said he was wearing a blue baseball cap backwards, a blue hoody and glasses.

Police are keen to speak to the suspect or anyone who saw what happened.

Information can be reported online or call 101 quoting serial 941 of 13/10.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

