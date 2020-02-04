Chichester man arrested after fatal crash on A29 at Bury Hill

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a crash on the A29 at Bury Hill yesterday afternoon (Monday, February 3).

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A29 at Bury Hill this afternoon (Monday, February 3), Sussex Police has confirmed. SUS-200302-164408001

A police spokesman said: “The male motorcyclist was sadly confirmed dead at the scene; no other injuries have been reported.

“A 38-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“If you saw what happened, or have dash cam which may have captured the incident, please report it online or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dunham.”

