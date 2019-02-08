Charity shop burgled in Rustington

Police are investigating the burglary of a Rustington charity shop.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the British Red Cross shop in Broadmark Lane.

Sussex Police

The spokesman said it is believed the burglary occurred between 12.30pm on Monday (February 4) and 9.20am on Tuesday (February 5).

Cash was reported to have been stolen, said police.

The spokesman said: "If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area around this time please report online or call 101 quoting 280 of 05/02. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."

