CCTV footage shows youths trying car doors in Portslade during spate of criminal damage

Sussex Police have appealed for information after releasing CCTV of two youths trying car doors in Portslade.

The pair are being sought in connection to a spate of criminal damage in the area, police said.

Police

The CCTV footage shows the two boys trying several car doors in Southdown Avenue between 10pm on September 18 and 4am on September 19.

Following this, police received at least three reports of vehicles having been scratched, added police.

Anyone who recognises the suspects is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1143 of 19/09.

Or, if your vehicle was damaged in the area between those times and you have yet to report it, contact Sussex Police.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.