CCTV footage released in hunt for group attempting to steal motorcycle in Worthing

Police have released CCTV footage of a group of individuals attempting to steal a motorcycle in Worthing.

Officers from Adur and Worthing Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the individuals on the footage.

The attempted motorcycle theft happened in Thorn Road, Worthing. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman said: "This CCTV shows a group of individuals attempting to steal a motor cycle in Thorn Road on March 15.

"If you can identify these persons please call us on 101 quoting reference number 0030 of 15th March. Thank you."

