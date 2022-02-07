Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. Sussex Police said they are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

"Our officers have been patrolling around the area of the Lancing Leisure Centre and recently spoke to the manager following reports of thefts of catalytic converters," a statement from Adur and Worthing Police read.

"Our officers will be patrolling the area on a regular basis in an attempt to prevent further thefts and to reassure the local community.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles and believe they might be stealing a catalytic converter, please contact us on 999 or if you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 or report it online."

What vehicles are most commonly targeted?

Sussex Police said hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted, as their metals are more valuable, but any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft.

The force said such thefts most frequently occurs in car parks 'but they can happen anywhere'.

Thieves may then sell the converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.

Police listed two telling signs that a catalytic converter theft is being committed; a vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area and/or a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle.

How to prevent it

Police also issued advice to motorists on how to avoid catalytic converter thefts:

A spokesperson said: "Although catalytic converter thefts are increasing, there are steps that you can take to protect your vehicle.

"To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

"Alternatively, try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound. If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves. Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.

"You should also register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of."

How to report it

Police said that, if the crime is ongoing, witnesses can call 999.

A spokesperson added: "If it is safe to do so, take photos of suspects or the number plate of their car (do not approach suspects, as they have been known to use violence)

"If the crime has already happened then you can report it to us online or at your local police station."