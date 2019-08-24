Car catches fire in Lancing

A car caught fire in Lancing last night spurring an emergency service response.

Fire crews attended the scene on the A259 Brighton Road at about 9.30pm last night.

Emergency services attended the scene

Police attended following a number of calls from members of the public.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "We attended the scene at 9.34pm following numerous calls.

"The fire brigade put the vehicle fire out and it was left to cool down before it was recovered."

It is not yet clear how the car caught fire.

Pictures taken at the scene show the damage done to the vehicle including what appears to be a melted back bumper.