Builder goes to flat to fix leak – and discovers cannabis factory

A builder who went to a flat in Littlehampton to fix a water leak had a bit of a shock when he uncovered a cannabis factory.

Sussex Police seized 60 cannabis seedlings on Thursday after the builder made the discovery at the flat in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton.

Detective Sergeant Graham Leaney said: “We are appealing to anyone who noticed any recent suspicious behaviour in this area to come forward.

“We are dedicated in preventing the supply of drugs causing harm to the community and this discovery will disrupt the distribution of the drug to the area.”

You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1089 of 01/03. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.