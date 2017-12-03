Boy arrested for possessing a flare at Brighton’s clash with Liverpool

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a flare at The Amex football stadium yesterday.

Sussex Police arrested two people and five others were ejected from Brighton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool yesteday, police say.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of being in the possession of a flare.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of throwing a missile onto the pitch.

He remains in custody for questioning.