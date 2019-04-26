Boy, 14, convicted of administering hydrochloric acid to fellow pupil at Sussex school

A 14-year-old boy has been convicted of administering hydrochloric acid to a fellow pupil at a school in Sussex, police have confirmed.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a referral order at Hastings Youth Court on April 14, according to police.
A police spokesman said the charge related to an incident at a school in East Sussex on May 17, 2018.
Police said: “The pupil was treated at hospital after ingesting a small quantity of the acid from a bottle, believing it to be water.
“He did not suffer any injury or lasting ill-effects.”
A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a referral order for 12 months.
