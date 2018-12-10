Bomb disposal team called to Worthing town centre

A bomb disposal team has destroyed a potentially explosive device in Worthing town centre.

A police spokesman said the bomb disposal unit was called to the station in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, after a member of the public handed in a bag with a shell and pyrotechnical device inside.

The spokesman said the member of the public had found the device in a property she was helping to clean.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived shortly after and safely disposed of the items, said police.

The police spokesman confirmed the shell was not active.

