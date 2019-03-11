BMW driver caught with 90 wraps of crack cocaine in Brighton

A man has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin after he was stopped by police in Lewes Road, Brighton.

Fred Obidi, 24, of Brisbane Street, Southwark, London, was arrested on Thursday (7 March) at 10.30am after he was allegedly seen acting suspiciously while driving a BMW in the city, Sussex Police said.

Officers seized 90 wraps of crack cocaine from him and the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Obidi has been charged with one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and released on conditional bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 28 March.

You can report suspicious behaviour or drug dealing on the Sussex Police website.