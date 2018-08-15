Bitter Bognor ex-boyfriend sent taunting text messages after £6,000 theft

A bitter ex-boyfriend sent text messages taunting his former partner after he stole £6,000-worth of precious jewellery from her home.

Dean Winchester from Bognor texted his former partner saying ‘now you know how it feels’ and swearing, a court heard.

Winchester, 30, of Bassett Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Worthing Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As well as the jewellery, he admitted stealing £1,598 from a pub in Lincoln.

Prosecutor David Reader said: “One matter is a breach of trust, the other matter is a theft from a vulnerable woman.

“Mr Winchester was in an on and off relationship with [the victim].

“It ended somewhat acrimoniously.”

The victim later discovered that thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was missing from her home.

The jewellery had belonged to her mother and grandmother, and was worth £6,000, the court heard.

The court heard that Winchester texted the woman, who lives in Bognor, saying ‘now you know how it feels’.

He also said: ‘yes I did take your jewellery box’ and swore.

According to the court list, the theft took place between May 31 and June 24 this year.

After the break up, Winchester moved to Lincoln and committed another offence.

The court heard that he stole £1,598 from a pub in High Street, Lincoln.

Josie Sonnessa, defending, said that Winchester was an alcoholic but that he is engaging with rehabilitation services.

District judge Amanda Kelly declined to sentence him today, instead adjourning the case until September 10.

She said: “These are really serious matters. They are both serious thefts.

“There is obviously some positive work going on in the background.

“I am keeping all sentencing options open.”

Winchester was bailed until his next hearing. The case continues.