Stock pic

Police have confirmed they attended a report of an assault on a teenage boy in a Worthing park at the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident in West Park, off Shaftsbury Avenue, Worthing, at 4.06pm on Saturday.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the attack, police said, which is reported to have occurred about 3.30pm that day.

A spopkesman for Susse Police said: “Officers have engaged with the victim’s family and our enquiries are ongoing at this time.