Arrests after fight in Worthing town centre

A man was taken to hospital after a fight in Worthing town centre.

Officers received a report of a fight between two men in Warwick Street, Worthing around 1.15pm on Tuesday (October 1).

One man suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital, but later discharged, police said.

A 28-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a class A, and a 39-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both were released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing, police said.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information to assist out investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 632 of 01/10."