Arrest made after Lancing man returns to car to find intruder in driver's seat

Police have arrested a man found in the driver's seat of a car that was not his own, in Lancing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers searched the area around Hayley Road and the Mash Barn Estate in Lancing yesterday (July 8) and, with the help of a police dog, arrested a 21-year-old man in a field.

Police

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said, and for possessing an offensive weapon - a knife.

The suspect remains in custody for interview and further inquiries, police added.

The arrest follows the story yesterday morning of Tim, from Lancing, who parked his car for around 15 minutes in Hayley Road and returned to find a person sat in the driver's seat.

Tim managed to get a picture of the intruder before he moved on.