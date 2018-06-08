Arrest after cannabis plants found in Southwick property

A man has been arrested after officers found more than 100 cannabis plants at a property in Southwick on Monday.

Worthing Prevention Officers attended a house in Colebrook Road, Southwick, on Monday (4 June) after information was received regarding suspicious behaviour in the area, police said.

Cannabis plants were found inside the property. Photo: Sussex Police

On entering the property, officers found 125 small cannabis plants, 82 budding plants and a quantity of cash, according to police.

A spokesman said: “A 42-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug (cannabis) and the acquire, use or possession of criminal property.

“He was released under investigation.”

For police advice on how to report suspect drug issues in your area click here.