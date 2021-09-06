Appeal for witnesses after woman raped in Worthing car park
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in Worthing in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 5).
According to the police, the incident took place at some point between midnight and 3am in the High Street multi-storey car park, in Chatsworth Road.
The victim told police she did not know the suspect, who is described as a white man, aged around 20-30 years old, with dark hair.
Police would also like to speak to another man, described as being white and with two tribal band tattoos around one of his forearms, who may be able to help with their enquiries.
Both men are understood to have been in Jungle nightclub, in Chatsworth Road, on the night of the incident.
Anybody who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information which could help with the investigation can report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Mind.