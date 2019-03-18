Appeal after two women assaulted by a number of girls in Worthing

Two women were left ‘distressed’ after they were set upon by a number of girls in Worthing, who dragged them to the ground by their hair and assaulted them, police said.

Police confirmed that officers initially responded to a report of a number of females fighting in Shelley Road at 11.25pm on Friday (March 15).

Officers attended the scene, close to the junction with Portland Road, and discovered two distressed 18-year-old victims, who were taken to Worthing police station to give statements, the spokesman said.

They reported that they had been approached by four girls, all in their mid-teens, who had been yelling and shouting behind them, police said.

The girls then became aggressive, demanding money and dragging the women to the ground by their hair and punching and kicking them, according to police.

One of the women suffered a bloodied nose, cuts and scratches to her face, a swollen lip and other injuries.

The other woman had a clump of hair pulled out, confirmed police.

The spokesman said: “An investigation is under way to identify the suspects, who are all female and believed to be in their mid-teens.

“Officers are viewing CCTV from a number of locations in the area and are appealing for anyone with information to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1331 of 15/03.”

The mother of one of the victims has described the incident as an ‘unprovoked attack’.

She said her daughter and a friend were checked over in hospital following the incident, but had no serious injuries.

