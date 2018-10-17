Appeal after attempted knifepoint robbery in Tarring park

Two teenagers are being sought by police in connection with an attempted knifepoint robbery in Tarring Park, Worthing.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 were approached in Tarring Park, off Church Road, by two suspects at about 5.40pm on Friday, September 14, police said.

One held a knife and demanded money from the victims, but a passer-by intervened and the boys managed to run away unharmed, according to police.

Police describe the first suspect as white, aged 15-16, of stocky build, with very spotty skin.

He wore a light grey zipped hoody with the hood up, a navy blue tracksuit and black Nike Air Force One trainers, said police.

The second suspect is described by police as white, aged 15-16, with square glasses with large lenses.

He wore a cream tracksuit top and navy tracksuit bottoms, and had a navy side square bag, and a gold ring on his right ring finger, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident, report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1098 of 14/09.

In particular, police would like to hear from the passer-by who intervened in the incident.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

