Angmering schoolgirl 'grabbed': Police deliver update after CCTV footage released

Sussex Police has released an update on an investigation into the attempted abduction of a young schoolgirl in Angmering.

A police spokesman said officers were called to St Margaret's CE Primary School in Arundel Road at 8.04am on Friday (January 24), after the girl called 999 to report she had run off from a man after he had grabbed her arm in Bramley Way a few minutes beforehand.

On Tuesday (January 28), police released CCTV of a jogger in the area who they wanted to talk to.

A boy made contact with police and spoke with investigators, the police spokesman said, and he was eliminated from enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 253 of 24/01.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction. He has been released under investigation.