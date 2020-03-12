Angmering dog attack owner comes forward

The owner of a dog that attacked a woman in Angmering has come forward, police said.

Sussex Police said the victim was walking her dog in the Carina Avenue and Foxwood Avenue area of Angmering at about 4pm on Monday, March 2, when another dog, described as a large boxer dog, which was off its lead, attacked her dog and knocked her over causing serious injuries to her elbow.

She underwent surgery and had an extended stay in hospital, police said.

The police appeal was widely seen online.

PC Matt Fisher said: "The owner of the dog contacted us after seeing our appeal. He has agreed to a community resolution order which stipulates that his dog must be kept on a lead at all times whilst in a public area."