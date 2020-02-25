Adur crime rate on the up but district still among safest in Sussex

Crime in Adur is on the rise but the district remains one of the safest places to live in Sussex, according to recent figures.

Total crime in Adur rose by five per cent over the year ending September, 2019, compared to an eight per cent countywide increase.

Despite the majority of offences seeing a spike since 2018, the district still boasts the fourth lowest crime rate in the county.

According to the Superintendent for West Sussex, Miles Ockwell, the figures from the Office for National Statistics show the pressures faced by Sussex Police.

“Demands on our service continue to increase and like other police forces, we too are seeing a similar rise in a number of different crime types,” he said.

“However when compared to the national picture, Sussex remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit.

“We take all reports of crime seriously and are committed to preventing, disrupting and investigating crime.

“It is important to point out that the police are not the only public body with a statutory responsibility to reduce crime and we work in partnership with other agencies to seek to address the issues which may contribute to increases in crime.

“The planned investment in policing is welcomed and we will see extra police officers working to reduce crime which will make a difference.

“However, we also have to consider this in the context of how other services are funded and how that may impact on the overall level of crime and anti-social behaviour within our communities.”

The police work alongside Adur and Worthing councils and community groups to tackle the root causes of many crimes, including anti-social behaviour.

Four new PCSOs were recently recruited for Lancing and there are plans for 129 new police officers to be in place in Sussex by April 2021.

The figures show Adur was the only Sussex district to see a reduction in public order offences last year, with ten per cent fewer crimes than in 2018. Countywide, public order offences rose, on average, by 12 per cent.

Public order offences include riots, affray and public disorder such as being threatening or abusive in public, both sober and under the influence.

Chief Inspector for Adur and Worthing, Sarah Leadbetter, said the reduction in public order offences was the result of ‘robustly tackling issues’ alongside partner agencies.

“We understand the impact this behaviour can have on the community and our regular meetings with partners, proactive policing and the securing of closure orders and criminal behaviour orders have all played a part in tackling public order offences,” she said.

“We urge the public to continue to support our work by reporting crimes to us, either online or via 101, to ensure they can be dealt with.”

Last week, the Herald reported Sussex’s crime rate had risen to 72.8 offences per 1,000 people – 15 lower than the national crime rate.

For the year ending September 2019, Adur’s crime rate stands at 55 offences per 1,000 people, proof that our area remains one of the safest in the county.

Wealden takes the crown for lowest crime rate, with 40 offences per 1,000 people. Mid-Sussex (46) and Horsham (49) round off the rest of the podium ahead of Adur.