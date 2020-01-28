Adur and Worthing police arrest 20 people in one weekend

Police officers in Adur and Worthing have been busy this weekend (January 25-26), making a total of 20 arrests.

In a tweet yesterday evening (January 27), Adur and Worthing police said the clampdown included two arrests for drink driving and one for drug driving.

In the wake of the arrests, the force delivered a warning for anybody considering driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

A spokesman said it could 'seriously change your life', by seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else; being given a possible prison sentence; receiving a 12-month ban and unlimited fine and being given a criminal record.

Anybody who knows a drink or drug driver is advised to call 999