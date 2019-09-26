A259 collision: Police officer hit by car in Littlehampton delivers emotional speech from hospital bed

One of the police officers struck by an allegedly stolen car in Wick has delivered an emotional 'thank you' from his hospital bed.

PC Tim Bradbury was one of two officers hit by a car on the A259 on Monday morning (September 23).

PC Tim Bradbury

He suffered serious injuries, according to Sussex Police, including a broken leg and shoulder, while his colleague suffered fractures. A third person was also injured.

Yesterday (September 25), 20-year-old Jack Robson of Holly Drive, Wick, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court charged with three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence and with uncorrected vision.

This afternoon (September 26), PC Bradbury issued a message to colleagues and members of the public thanking them for their support.

"As you can see, I have had a bit of an accident," he said.

"A couple of broken bones, but I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support from colleagues, support from Sussex Police and, more importantly, support from the public. I have been reading loads of things on social media and I would just like to thank the public for the support they have given.

"It has been quite emotional and overwhelming."