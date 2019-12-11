A259 collision: Death by careless driving arrest after pensioner dies following ‘altercation’

A man from Worthing who was involved in a collision which led to a pensioner dying of a medical incident has been arrested for causing death by careless driving.

Shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, December 4, a silver Honda CR-V driven by a 75-year-old man from Hove had apparently clipped wing mirrors with a white Toyota Aygo driven by a 28-year-old man from Worthing near Brooklands Park on Brighton Road, police said at the time.

The scene of the incident

The driver of the Aygo followed the Honda towards Shoreham until both vehicles stopped just west of the Saltings roundabout, and an altercation is reported to have taken place, prior to the 75-year-old man dying.

Emergency services were called shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, December 4, and police officers arrested the 28-year-old on suspicion of common assault.

At the time, police were trying to find out if the man’s death was due to a medical episode or the actions of the other driver.

Today (December 11) a police spokesman confirmed the 28-year-old had been ‘further arrested for causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving’ and ‘has now been released under investigation’.

Witnesses to the incident or its aftermath, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, can report information online or call 101 quoting Operation Appleton.