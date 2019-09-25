A24 closed near Ashington after car flips over and catches fire

A man has been arrested for drug driving after a car rolled off the road and caught fire near Ashington.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the A24 near the Washington Roundabout at 10.27am to reports a car had rolled off the road.

Police

A vehicle was discovered upside down and 'well alight', said the spokesman.

Sussex Police said the road was closed northbound after the car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, had collided with a hedge.

The driver managed to get out of the car and suffered minor injuries, police added.

One lane of the dual carriageway was reopened at 11.33am, said police, and fully reopened around 20 minutes later.

The police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 434 of 25/09.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving."