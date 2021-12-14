160 cannabis plants found at property in Portslade

According to police, officers from Brighton’s Tactical Enforcement Unit and Neighbourhood Policing Team visited a property in Brasslands Drive at 8.15am on December 4 to carry out a search warrant after members of the public reported suspicious behaviour in the area.

A search of the address discovered 68 mature cannabis plants growing in three separate rooms and an attic containing 70 cannabis plants that had not yet matured, police confirmed.

Police say equipment consistent with cannabis cultivation was also found throughout the property.

Police seize more than 160 cannabis plants from Portslade property. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211214-172826001

A 23-year-old man from Portslade who attempted to leave the property was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug (cannabis) and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said, “Not only do illegal drugs present a serious risk to public health, their supply and distribution fuel ongoing violence and exploitation that has a devastating impact on our communities.