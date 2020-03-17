£10,000 reward offered for information on murder of young Sussex man

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered for new information about the murder of a young Sussex man.

Twenty-four-year-old Billy Henham was found dead at a squat in North Street, Brighton, after attending a New Year’s Eve party there.

Billy Henham SUS-200317-120941001

Now the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information about how Billy died.

Crimestoppers say that Billy, from Henfield, was single and looking for employment at the time of his death. A post-mortem examination found that he died following a ‘sustained assault’.

Glenys Balchin, Crimestoppers Sussex regional manager said:“Our thoughts are with this young man’s family who say that he was an independent and creative person who had a wonderful gentle demeanour.

“They fear his friendly manner and open outlook made him, at times, somewhat vulnerable.

“We know that some people are often too scared to speak directly to the police for fear of revenge, which is why our charity is here to help.

“We have been taking information about crime anonymously since we began over 32 years ago and have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us.

“I’m asking you to please do the right thing and should you know who was responsible for Billy’s death, to speak up.

“Every day over a thousand people contact our charity. Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers stays 100 per cent anonymous. Always. Even if you think your information is insignificant, it could make all the difference.

“You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Your information could help Billy’s family and friends find the justice they so desperately need.”

The Crimestoppers reward of up to £10,000 is for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Billy Henham’s murder.

The charity says that information passed directly to police will not qualify.