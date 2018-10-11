Cresswell Park Help to Buy Weekend in Angmering

CALA Homes is holding a Help to Buy Weekend at its Cresswell Park development in Angmering on Saturday and Sunday (October 13 and 14) to help prospective buyers make the move into a new home this autumn.

Interested purchasers will have the opportunity to meet with the CALA sales team and learn more about the Home and Communities Agency’s (HCA) Help to Buy Equity Loan, where the Government lends the buyer up to 20 per cent of the cost of the newly-built home, so they only need a five per cent cash deposit.

This also means that they can access lower interest rates on a 75 per cent mortgage loan.

There are no fees or interest payable on the 20 per cent loan for the first five years of owning the home, and buyers will legally own 100 per cent of their home.

Cresswell Park is a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, and one and two bedroom apartments located less than three miles from the coast.

Among the homes available to buy through the Help to Buy initiative is the Home of the Month, The Parkley; a beautifully proportioned five bedroom detached home, perfect for families.

As a special incentive, this attractive flint finished home, priced at £545,000, is currently available with 50 per cent stamp duty paid; offering a potential saving of £8,625.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “At CALA, we pride ourselves on supporting our customers through the whole house buying journey, from the initial enquiry to the big move but all too often we meet househunters who are unable to raise a large cash deposit once they have finally found their dream property.

“That’s where HCA’s Help to Buy initiative comes in. The scheme helps hundreds of thousands of buyers secure their perfect home by making the deposit and mortgage repayments achievable, and what many people don’t realise is that it is available for people moving up the ladder as well as first time buyers, on properties up to £600,000.

“Cresswell Park has proven to be a really popular development for purchasers looking for not only their dream home that offers spacious living, but also a new lifestyle too with plentiful green surroundings to explore.

If you’re considering making a move this year, come and see us on Saturday and Sunday, October 13 and 14, and make the most of the expertise available – your new dream home could be more affordable than you think.

“With just four properties remaining for a 2018 move, you’ll need to move fast to make sure you don’t miss out on your dream new home this Christmas.”

Angmering’s old village centre features a 12th century church, independent boutiques, convenience stores, hair salon and other amenities.

There are also several traditional pubs offering excellent food and hospitality.

Brighton’s many cultural delights are a little further along the coast, while the South Downs National Park and beauty spot of Highdown Hill are just a couple of miles to the north.

From sailing and golfing to shopping and theatre going, whatever leisure pursuits take your fancy, this beautiful and fascinating area will spoil you for choice all-year-round.

Less than a mile away, Angmering railway station provides regular trains to London, Brighton and Portsmouth, with services to London Victoria taking around two hours.

By road, the A27 offers direct links to Worthing, Chichester and Brighton, and Gatwick Airport is just a 34-mile drive from your doorstep.

For further information on the selection of new homes currently available at Cresswell Park, priced from £240,000 to £545,000, contact the marketing suite which is open daily, along with a selection of show homes, from 10am to 5pm.

Call 01903 868 678 or visit www.cala.co.uk.