Crashes on A27 at Shoreham caused three-mile tailbacks and sparked emergency response

Motorists faced severe delays, with reports of three-mile queues.

Sussex Police confirmed its reponse to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 shortly before the Shoreham flyover at 7am.

“Both lanes of the carriageway were closed and a two-vehicle collision then occurred in the queuing traffic,” a police spokesman said.

“Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and one person visited hospital for checks. The road was reopened at 9.45am.” West Sussex Fire and Rescue said crews from Shoreham, Worthing and Hove were called to the crash shortly before 8am.

“We have just been advised that the A27 Brighton bypass eastbound (just under the bridge) has been closed on both sides due to a road traffic collision,” an earlier fire service statement read.

“Please find alternative routes where possible.”

The fire service confirmed that, by 10am, all crews had left the scene.

Emergency services responded to a crash on the A27 at Shoreham-by-Sea

A spokesperson added: “Thank you to members of the public for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”