West Sussex astronaut Tim Peake has said he hopes to be part of a second space mission.

Major Peake spoke to our reporter Michael Drummond after a ceremony to invest him with the Freedom of the City in Chichester.

Asked whether he wanted to head back up to the stars, he said: “Hopefully yes, that’s up to the space agency as to when they assign astronauts but hopefully by 2024, there’ll be a second mission.”