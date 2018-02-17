COUNTY NEWS: Two dead after train and car collide at level crossing

Police have confirmed that two people sadly died when a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Sussex this morning (Saturday, February 17).

Officers from British Transport Police were called to Barns Green level crossing, in West Sussex, at 8.47am to ‘reports that a car had been struck by a train’, a spokesman confirmed.

Paramedics also attended, but two people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said.

There are no other reported injuries, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: “At present, officers are currently examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact British Tranport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 07/02/18.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident, the spokesman said.

Trains are unable to run between Horsham and Barnham due to the incident, a National Rail spokesman confirmed.

Disruption is likely to be in place for most of the day.

A rail replacement bus service will be implemented between Horsham and Barnham, however this will be an infrequent service, the spokesman said.

Services will be severely delayed towards Horsham, Barnham, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central and customers are advised to use alternative routes, said the spokesman.

