COUNTY NEWS: Travel advice ahead of Brighton Marathon

A railway station will shut its doors and blanket road closures will be put in place as the Brighton Marathon returns this Sunday (April 15).

The 26.2-mile race draws in thousands of runners and spectators, with the course spanning from Ovingdean to Shoreham Power Station.

Brighton Marathon 2017 (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The route takes runners past several of the city’s landmarks including the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Dome, i360, North Laine, Peace Statue, the Pier, Kemp Town and Hove Lawns.

See above for a video of last year’s race.

Southern Rail confirmed that Preston Park station – which is close to the start line at Preston Park – would be closed until midday to prevent overcrowding.

And Brighton station will see a queuing service in place after midday as runners and spectators make their way home.

Brighton Marathon course map 2018 SUS-181104-104049001

It added that services before 7am from London Victoria to Brighton will be replaced by rail replacement buses from London Victoria to Gatwick, so it advised runners to travel from London Bridge where direct trains are running to Brighton.

Engineering works means replacement buses will run between Chichester and Barnham/Littlehampton and between Brighton and Polegate via Lewes.

There is set to be disruption to bus services until midday, and the bus stop at Old Steine will be closed from 6am.

As for road closures, the A23 London Road and Preston Road, Preston Drove and Preston Park Avenue will close from 7am to 11.15am.

The southern part of the A23 will close from 6.30am to midday, alongside part of Ditchling Road, North Road, Jubilee Street, Church Street, Richmond Place, St Peter’s Place, Union Road, A270 Lewes Road, Franklin Road, Wellington Road, Elm Grove and Grand Parade.

The A259 at Marine Parade between Lower Rock Gardens and Roedean Road will close from 7.30am to 2.30pm.

And Marine Parade east of the Marina and Greenway will be closed from 7.30am to 1.30pm.

The seafront road between the piers will close from 6am to 5pm, and the road running alongside Hove Lawns will close from 7am to 4pm.

New Church Road from Boundary Road to Grand Avenue in Hove will close from 9am to 4pm.

The seafront road west of Hove Lawns including Wharf Road, Basin Road South and South Esplanade will close from 9am to 4.30pm.

For full information of travel advice around the Brighton Marathon, click here.

Related stories:

Show your support for marathon runners

Brighton Marathon announces race starter

Charity run to remember tragic marathon competitor