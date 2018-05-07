COUNTY NEWS: Tiny ducklings rescued in rooftop drama

Firefighters came to the rescue of six tiny ducklings who got trapped on the roof of a village home.

The feathered family managed to get themselves stuck in some netting in the thatched roof of a cottage in Mill Lane, Fishbourne.

Crews posed for photos with the duck before dropping them off in a nearby pond

Crews were called just before 10am on Thursday (May 3) and climbed to the top of the property.

The fire service said they managed to save the ducklings and - after posing for photos - the family were taken to a nearby pond, where they were dropped in the water for their first swim.

Firefighters came to the rescue of six ducklings after they became trapped on a roof. Photos by Isabel Dodson

The ducklings were trapped on some netting on the roof